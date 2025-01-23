Petco Love In Action: National Nonprofit Helps Pets And Animal Shelter Partners Throughout LA Area In Response To Devastating Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



On the Ground Staffing: Petco Love team members are at LA Animal Services supporting an emergency foster care program. Along with other agencies, Petco Love provides customer service to LA community members wanting to help by adopting or fostering a pet, to make much-needed room for displaced pets from the fires. Petco Love is sponsoring free adoptions at these shelters throughout the month of January.

Reuniting Lost Pets: Petco Love's free, national lost and found database, Petco Love Lost , is the central tool being used to help reunite lost and found pets in this disaster. Petco Love Lost provides a 24/7 resource for pet families who've become separated from their pets and enables reunions with photo-matching technology. Petco Love Lost integrates with local shelters, social media sites, Nextdoor and Neighbors, to create one central database for lost pets. Grant Funding: Petco Love provides grant funding and supplies needed to support organizations including Los Angeles Animal Services, Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, and Pasadena Humane with an initial funding of $250,000 for disaster relief and other lifesaving efforts. Our support is expected to increase throughout this disaster.

"Petco Love is strongly committed to our shelter and rescue partners in the Los Angeles area in their time of need. We 're supporting on the ground efforts and our partners to be the most effective in their relentless efforts to save pet lives," said Susanne Kogut , Petco Love President. "We applaud our partners for putting their love into action during these critical times. Together we can adopt, foster, and reunite pets in Los Angeles."

Be a hero to a pet in need- Adopt, Foster, Reunite . Donate to these efforts at petcolove/donate-form-disaster/ or at Petco pet care centers nationwide to support pets and their pet parents today. Follow Petco Love on social media @petcolove. To adopt or foster, visit LA Animal Services and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control . To reunite lost pets, visit Petco Love Lost . #UnitetoReunite

