Amir Expresses Pride In Graduates From State Security, Military Colleges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed pride in the graduation of new batches from the state security and military colleges.

Posting on X platform, HH the Amir also wished the graduates a prosperous career path in serving the homeland and community and remaining vigilant in ensuring its safety and protecting its security.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also took to his social to congratulate, "the sons of the nation on their graduation from the security and military colleges," adding that they are the security and fortress of the nation.