Amir Expresses Pride In Graduates From State Security, Military Colleges
Date
1/23/2025 6:03:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed pride in the graduation of new batches from the state security and military colleges.
Posting on X platform, HH the Amir also wished the graduates a prosperous career path in serving the homeland and community and remaining vigilant in ensuring its safety and protecting its security.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also took to his social media to congratulate, "the sons of the nation on their graduation from the security and military colleges," adding that they are the security and fortress of the nation.
MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109121371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.