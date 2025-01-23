Power Line Damaged In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Shahed's Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 23, a Russian Shahed UAV struck an open area near the village of Lytvynove in the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region, damaging a power line.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On January 23, at 05:40, Russian launched a UAV strike on an open area near the village of Lytvynove. A power line was damaged.

At 06:28, due to the shelling of Novoselivka village in Bohodukhiv district. Novoselivka, Bohodukhiv district, an outbuilding was on fire.

At 02:55 in Pidlyman village of Izium district a house, a summer kitchen and an outbuilding were burning as a result of shelling.

Last night in Podvirky village of Kharkiv district 14 private residential buildings were partially damaged by shelling.

In Osynove village of Kupiansk district a private house was damaged as a result of shelling .

In Khatne village of Kupiansk district, private houses and a school building were damaged.

According to Syniehubov, seven hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

As the head of the regional state administration added, 17 more people, including three children, were evacuated from the Kupianske and Borivske directions as a result of intensified evacuation measures.

Debris from downed drones damaged private homes, power lines,s in Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Syniehubov, Russians have become more active in attacking energy infrastructure and civilian facilities in Kharkiv region with Shahed drones.

Photo by Kharkiv Regional State Administration