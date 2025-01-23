Zelensky After Attack On Zaporizhzhia: More Sanctions Against Russia, Air Defense, Weapons Are Needed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After another Russian attack on residential areas and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for increased pressure on the enemy - to impose more sanctions against Russia, provide more air defense to protect Ukrainian cities and weapons for the Defense Forces.

The Head of State announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At night, the Russian fired missiles and drones at Zaporizhzhia. These were on residential areas and infrastructure. As of now, we know about one dead person as a result of this terror. 26 people were injured, including a two-month-old baby. Our rescuers were wounded during the repeated shelling as they were responding to the aftermath. All relevant services are working at the scene. They are doing everything to help people as much as possible,” Zelensky said.

In this context, he called for increased pressure on the enemy.

“Russia's daily terror against Ukraine deserves more and more pressure on the terrorist. More sanctions against Russia are needed, more air defense systems to protect our cities and communities, and weapons for our soldiers at the front. Supporting Ukraine is what saves lives and what cannot wait,” the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with four missiles in the morning .