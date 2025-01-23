Rahul Roy Shares A Cherished Memory With Salman Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Rahul Roy recently took to social to share a special moment he shared with Salman Khan.

On Thursday, the 'Aashiqui' took to his Instagram handle to reminisce about the cherished memory with Khan, offering fans a rare glimpse into their bond. In the image, both the actors can be seen sitting together and posing for the camera. The duo is seen twinning in black outfits. Alongside the photo, Rahul wrote,“Love you Bhai.”

Soon after Roy shared this priceless memory, fans flocked to the comments section to shower compliments. One fan said,“Wo majdhar movie yad aagai.” Another said,“Yeh Majhdaar reunion."

Last year in October, Rahul Roy made headlines after he opened up about how Salman Khan supported him during his health crisis. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke candidly about the difficult phase he went through after suffering a brain stroke while shooting for LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil.

During this challenging time, the film's director showed immense support by covering his entire fee for the project. Rahul also revealed that Salman Khan, in a generous act of kindness, contributed to his hospital bills, a gesture that left a lasting impact on him.

In terms of work, Rahul Roy made his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's cult 1990 film "Aashiqui", where he starred alongside fellow debutant Anu Aggarwal. The film earned him widespread acclaim and recognition. In an interview, Rahul shared that despite the film's success, he didn't receive any offers for six months after its release. However, his fortunes changed dramatically in just 11 days, during which he signed 47 films.

Roy was last seen in the 2019 film "Cabaret," which premiered on Zee 5. In 2023, his film "Agra" was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the Directors' Fortnight.