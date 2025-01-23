BTG Pactual Warns of Fiscal Challenges, Forecasts 5.8% Inflation for Brazil in 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest bank, has revised its economic projections for 2025. The now expects inflation to reach 5.8%, up from its previous estimate of 5.6%. This forecast comes amid growing concerns about Brazil's fiscal outlook and currency stability.



The bank maintains its growth projections at 1.5% for 2025 and 1.4% for 2026. These figures suggest a moderate economic expansion in the coming years. However, BTG Pactual emphasizes the significant fiscal challenges facing the country.



BTG Pactual predicts a primary deficit of R$90 billion for 2025. This projection highlights the difficulty in meeting spending limits and achieving primary targets. The bank warns that success depends on effective fine-tuned measures and extraordinary revenues.



The investment bank expects the Selic rate to peak at 15.25%. This projection includes two additional 50 basis point increases in May and June 2025. These hikes follow the forward guidance from the latest Copom statement.







Currency stability remains a key concern for BTG Pactual. The bank estimates the USD/BRL exchange rate at R$6.25 by the end of 2025. However, it warns that further fiscal deterioration could push the rate above R$7.00/USD.



BTG Pactual outlines two potential scenarios for Brazil's economic future. A negative scenario could see actions that circumvent the budget and undermine monetary credibility. Conversely, a positive scenario would involve clear signals of credible fiscal adjustment.



The bank's projections reflect broader economic trends in Brazil. Persistent inflationary pressures and currency depreciation have characterized recent years. The Brazilian real has faced significant pressure, nearing R$6.10 per dollar in early December 2024.

BTG Pactual's forecast aligns with market consensus. The Focus survey from January 20, 2025, also shows a median expectation of a 15% Selic rate by year-end. This agreement suggests widespread concern about Brazil's economic challenges.



The bank's report emphasizes the need for fiscal discipline to stabilize the economy. It suggests that credible adjustments could improve investor confidence and strengthen the currency. Without such measures, Brazil may face continued economic headwinds.



BTG Pactual's projections paint a complex picture of Brazil's economic landscape. The country grapples with inflationary pressures, fiscal challenges, and currency volatility. These factors will likely shape Brazil's economic trajectory in the coming years.





