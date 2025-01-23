New Wildfire Breaks Out In Northern Los Angeles Evacuation Orders Issued

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following a new wildfire in northern Los Angeles, California, thousands of residents have been placed under evacuation warnings and orders.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire, which started near the town of Castaic, quickly spread to over 5,000 acres in just two hours, forcing residents around Castaic Lake to evacuate their homes.

Reports indicate that the fire is located about 24 kilometers northwest of Santa Clarita, within the Angeles National Forest. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has stated that no part of the fire has been contained so far.

Over 19,000 residents have been given mandatory evacuation orders, while another 16,000 people have received evacuation warnings.

The fire has also led authorities to close parts of Interstate 5, one of the main north-south routes in Los Angeles, significantly affecting suburban areas to the north of the city.

Firefighters are still working to control the blaze, but given the unfavorable weather conditions, it seems difficult to contain at this point.

The situation remains critical as emergency responders continue to battle the fire. With large numbers of residents displaced and major highways affected, this disaster has highlighted the persistent challenges posed by wildfires in California.

The full extent of the damage will become clearer as firefighting efforts continue, and the community's resilience will be tested in the coming days.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram