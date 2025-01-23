عربي


Road Closure On Omar Bin Abdulaziz Street

1/23/2025 3:02:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary road closure on part of Omar bin Abdulaziz Street in both directions, starting January 25 2025.

The road closure will be in place from 6am for 15 days, to allow for asphalt layers work to happen.

During this time, road users will be required to use Al Yarmouk Street or Al Khor Road going onwards to Al Taawon Street to reach their destinations, added the department.


The Peninsula

