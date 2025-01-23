Zilis, LLC Reports Significant Sales Growth Following Ownership Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZilisTM, a global leader in and wellness, proudly announces record-breaking growth since Angie Thompson took the helm as Owner & CEO.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZilisTM, a global leader in health and wellness, proudly announces record-breaking growth since Angie Thompson took the helm as Owner & CEO. Under her visionary leadership, the company has reached extraordinary milestones, including its highest monthly revenue since her tenure began, driven by remarkable growth in Latin America (LATAM), a surge in enrollments, and record-breaking expansion across Europe.Since her announcement as Owner & CEO, December 2024 represents the most successful month in Zilis' history, with revenue and enrollments reaching new all-time highs. This remarkable achievement underscores the transformational impact of Angie Thompson's leadership and her strategic focus on scaling the company's global footprint. These milestones are the culmination of an ambitious, customer-centric approach that has redefined Zilis' trajectory over the past year.The Latin American market has emerged as a cornerstone of Zilis' growth, with December 2024 marking its strongest revenue month in this region. This performance highlights the success of Thompson's tailored strategies to engage LATAM consumers and drive demand for Zilis' trusted wellness solutions.Europe has also experienced its most significant growth since Thompson's appointment, with Zilis strengthening its presence in key EU markets and expanding its product offerings. This accelerated growth reflects the company's ability to connect with diverse audiences and adapt to regional needs.A New Era of Innovation and Purpose“This extraordinary growth is a testament to the strength of our vision and the dedication of our Zilis community,” said Angie Thompson, CEO of Zilis.“Since I became CEO, our focus has been on driving innovation, empowering our Ambassadors, and delivering unmatched value to our customers worldwide. These results are proof of what we can accomplish together, and I'm more excited than ever about what lies ahead.”Poised for Continued Success in 2025With bold plans for 2025 already in motion, Zilis is building on the incredible momentum established under Angie Thompson's leadership. By expanding its global presence, fostering innovation, and strengthening its commitment to customer satisfaction, Zilis is poised for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.For more information about Zilis, its products, and enhanced opportunities, please visit .About ZilisTM LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCellTM technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

