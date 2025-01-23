Ukrainian Border Guards Eliminate Over 160 Russian Invaders In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine eliminated more than 160 Russian and captured seven others over the past week.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, announced this at a briefing at Ukrinform.

“Over the past week, SBGS soldiers eliminated more than 160 invaders, 180 were wounded and seven were taken prisoners. Our servicemen also destroyed 10 tanks and more than 20 units of other equipment,” said Demchenko.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy it still trying to carry out assault operations.

“On the front line or in the areas of active hostilities on the border with Russia, where SBGS units are holding their positions, the enemy continues attempts to conduct assault operations in the Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Siversk and Kramatorsk sectors,” the spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 18, soldiers from the Forpost brigade of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment repelled an assault in the Vovchansk sector, destroying enemy equipment and capturing six Russian invaders.