'Great Patriot': US President Donald Trump Picks Sean Curran As Secret Service Director

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean Curran has been chosen by US President Donald to head the US Secret Service. Curran had led Trump's personal security detail during the campaign and rushed to shield him during an assassination attempt.

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said Sean "proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before," Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Trump said Sean has 23 years of Law Enforcement experience. He started his career in Secret Service in 2001, as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district.

"During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences," Trump added.

Mr. Curran is from the New York City area. He is said to be an unusual pick for Secret Service director, a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

As a current agent who does not work at the agency's headquarters in Washington, he is leapfrogging many positions to become director. Although he lacks the managerial experience that past directors had when they rose to the post, Mr. Curran has a strong reputation as an agent, New York Times cited sources as saying.