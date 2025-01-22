Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan's Political Drama Sees Slight Hope Earns ₹128.05 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer collection Day 13: Charan's drama film, Game Changer, has seen a slight rise in its daily collections. The has been struggling to maintain its numbers at the box office after witnessing a massive opening day collection.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film saw a slight improvement as it minted ₹0.75 crore on Day 13. This rise came after the film minted ₹0.9 crore on Day 12. The film has been experiencing a declining trend since Day 1. On Day 1, it minted ₹51 crore, but collections dropped on Day 2 to ₹21.6 crore. On Day 3, the film minted ₹15.9 crore, followed by ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, and ₹4.5 crore on Day 7. As the film entered its second week, collections dropped further, earning ₹2.75 crore on Day 8, ₹2.4 crore on Day 9, ₹2.6 crore on Day 10, ₹1 crore on Day 11, and ₹0.9 crore on Day 12.

The movie stars Ram Charan Teja in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. The film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema, following his success with hit Tamil films such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and 2.0.

Game Changer Controversy

With a decreasing trend in its collections , the film is also marred by controversy regarding its inflated worldwide collections and IT raids linked to prominent Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman, Dil Raju.

On January 14, Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma had publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan . In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film's producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading.