4Th Katara Oud Festival Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) kicked off on Wednesday the fourth Katara Oud Festival, featuring a host of professional composers from around the globe.

Running through January 25, the event underscores Katara's unwavering efforts to pay tribute to musical heritage and promote the stature of Oud instrument as an inveterate part of the Arab cultural identity. It features a cornucopia of musical activities and concerts, as well as panel discussions and interactive workshops.





Katara General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said in a speech on the occasion that the festival has become a landmark in Kataras cultural events and a global forum that brings together music lovers and makers from all over the world, and a platform to celebrate Arab musical heritage and interact with global creativity.

He added that Katara is committed to providing a platform for talents in the world of music, and always seeks to promote culture and art in Qatar and the Arab world through such events, noting that the fourth edition celebrates the great musician Mohammed Al Qasabji who made unforgettable contributions to Arab music and left an immortal legacy that inspires generations.

This edition gathers music fans and instructors of oud playing and is set to honor the Qatari oud composer Abdulaziz Haidos, along with the members of the Katara music academy talent award jury panel, during which winners of the first three places will be crowned, culminating in concluding the festival with concerts.

The festival is an opportunity for the public to have a glimpse of various musical experiences and listen to live performance of global composers who will embody the art ethos of these unique musical instruments as symbols of innovation and depth of music.

The public can enjoy this art event that fuses the celebration of heritage with openness to diverse musical cultures, either through visiting the festival's official website, or Katara's online platforms.