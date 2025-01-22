Trump Urges Russia To Make A Deal On Peace In Ukraine Or 'It's Only Going To Get Worse'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald has said that he loves the Russian people and does not want to hurt Russia, but will have no other choice but to impose“high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions” on goods from Russia if Moscow does not reach a peace deal on Ukraine.

He wrote this in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

“I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President - and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump wrote.

He stressed that Russia helped win the Second World War,“losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process”.

“All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don't make a“deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States,” the U.S. President wrote.

“Let's get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It's time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!” Trump stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that it will be“the official policy” of the United States under Donald Trump's presidency that the war in Ukraine needs to come to an end.

