Government Establishes Forests Of Ukraine's Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved candidates for the Supervisory Board of Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise. The Supervisory Board will include three independent members and one representative of the state.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian .

In particular, the Ukrainian approved the following candidates as the independent members of the Supervisory Board: Markiyan Vytvytskyy, Roberts Strīpnieks and Janne Harjunpää. Oleksii Kucher was appointed as the representative of the state.

“Establishing Forests of Ukraine's Supervisory Board will allow for the high corporate governance standards to be implemented in compliance with the requirements of the law and OECD guidelines. The independent Supervisory Board will increase the level of trust in the company from international partners and potential investors,” Ukrainian Economy First Deputy Minister Oleksii Sobolev emphasized.

Markiyan Vytvytskyy used to work in Canada's Natural Resources and Forest Ministry. He is a member of the Board at the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.

Roberts Strīpnieks used to work as the Chairman of the Board and CEO at Latvia's State Forests (LVM) JSC, a member of the Executive Board and Audit Committee at the European State Forest Association. He also worked in Latvia's agriculture and forest ministries.

Janne Harjunpää is a Chief Executive Officer at East Office of Finnish Industries. He used to work as a member of the Supervisory Board of Oschadbank JSC, an expert and consultant of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Oleksii Kucheruk is the head of the Ukrainian State Regulatory Service.

As noted by the ministry, Forests of Ukraine is one of the largest forest users in Europe and the largest forest user in Ukraine. The state-owned company specializes in forestry management, protection, conservation, use and reproduction of forests; hunting management, protection, reproduction and sustainable use of the state hunting fund on the lands used by the company.

A reminder that, on April 30, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine added Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise to the list of especially important economic entities, whose managers and members of supervisory boards are appointed with the involvement of the appointment committee.