Otterbox Outfits Samsung's Galaxy S25 Series Device With New Cases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We use our phones for everything under the sun, so they should look as good as they function," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "OtterBox cases are not only protective, but stylish as well. We're introducing our largest portfolio of cases for a launch ever, including integrated magnet coming soon for Symmetry Series and Defender Series Pro XT."

OtterBox continues to expand the line-up of protective cases for Samsung with the Galaxy S25 series1 :



Symmetry Series Cactus Leather, a case that feels like leather and is made with nopal cactus, is now available for Galaxy S25 series. With 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), the plant-based leather phone case is stylish and protective.

Symmetry Series Soft Touch, a silicone case that is silky smooth to the touch and features newly integrated anchor points for use with the OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody and Beaded Wristlet.

Symmetry Series with Magnets is coming soon for Galaxy S25 series, featuring an ultra-sleek design that flows with the lines of your phone and built-in magnets that align perfectly for Fast Charge with Qi2 wireless chargers.

Defender Series Pro is the toughest case in the OtterBox line-up, boasting 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). This Defender Series has been reimagined with all-over texture on the outer slipcover to prevent drops before they happen and still includes fan-favorite features like tri-layer defense, reinforced corners for shock absorption and port covers. Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets is coming soon for Galaxy S25 series. Commuter Series is a rugged, two-piece case that is perfect for city dwellers and low-key adventurers alike. With textured, grippy sides, you always have a secure grip on your new Galaxy S25 series device. If it does take a tumble, Commuter Series is built with 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) to give you peace of mind on all of your adventures.

OtterBox cases for Galaxy S25 series are available now on otterbox .

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

