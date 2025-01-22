John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2Nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elgin, IL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfil ippo & Son, (NASDAQ: JBSS) , a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Second quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to be released after the closes on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.



To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.'s Web site at .

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Just the Cheese® brand names and under a variety of private brands.

CONTACT: Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 Investor Relations Contact: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776