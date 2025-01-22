AMI Brings Firmware Expertise To Arm Total Design Ecosystem To Simplify And Accelerate Development For Arm-Based Custom Chiplet Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The growth of the Arm Total Design ecosystem represents a greater need in the for faster time to market, lower costs and frictionless delivery of custom SoCs. As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, AMI is committed to providing firmware solutions that help bring Arm-based custom silicon solutions to faster than ever before. By leveraging the latest NeoverseTM CSS innovations from Arm, paired with AMI's deep system knowledge and firmware expertise, developers can reach new levels of performance and efficiency, while also ensuring a seamless out-of-the-box software integration experience.

AMI brings its silicon firmware solutions and expertise to Arm Total Design ecosystem and Chiplet System Architecture.

As the first independent firmware vendor (IFV) included in the Arm Total Design ecosystem, AMI leverages its industry-leading silicon firmware solutions to ensure that mutual customers can maximize their performance while maintaining critical platform reliability, stability, and security. The modular framework provided by AMI for separating the compute and I/O subsystem provides a high degree of flexibility and agility for adopting these designs. AMI's delivery of the pre-configured and pre-tested production quality modules for the reusable chiplets streamlines the time and resources required for this stage of development.

In addition to participating in Arm Total Design, AMI is also contributing its silicon firmware expertise to Arm's CSA. The CSA outlines how to define and connect chiplets, mitigating the risk of fragmentation. New chiplet designs can be created with the confidence that they can be adapted and reused in CSA-compliant systems.

"Arm Total Design has grown into an important ecosystem enabling the entire industry to innovate around Arm Neoverse CSS and build optimized silicon for specific use cases including AI, cloud, networking and the edge," said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "AMI brings unique expertise in firmware solutions to both the Arm Total Design ecosystem and as a contributor to CSA, making them a critical part of our customers' success story."

Srivatsan Ramachandran, SVP of Global Strategic Alliances and Ecosystem Development at AMI, remarked, "We are proud to be part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, collaborating with leading companies across a wide range of industries and applications. Our involvement in this ecosystem highlights our commitment to supporting the success of our partners and clients as they adopt Arm's groundbreaking Neoverse CSS and Chiplet System Architecture."

Arm® and NeoverseTM are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

