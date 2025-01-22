S25 Ready: Spigen Unveils New Fast Wireless Charging Compatible Lineup Optimized For The New Samsung Galaxy Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spigen announces the launch of a new case lineup optimized for the Galaxy S25 series, featuring Qi2-compatible cases created with the help of Samsung through their official accessory partnership program.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen, a leading global provider of mobile device accessories, announced the launch of a new case lineup for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program, Spigen has worked closely with Samsung to develop a meticulously tested lineup that ensures seamless compatibility and optimal performance with the S25 series.

Qi2 Compatibility: A New Standard

Spigen new Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne MagFit and NeoOne MagFit cases for the S25 Ultra, available now.

Nano Pop Mag Wallet (left) and Urban Fit Mag Wallet (right), available now. Ultra Hybrid MagFit+ Wallet (center) coming soon.

The S25 is one of the first mainstream smartphones to feature Qi2 technology. However, this functionality is not native to the device itself and requires the use of specifically designed Qi2 accessories.

To unlock the full potential of the S25 devices, Spigen has developed a new lineup of Qi2-compatible cases. These cases have been extensively tested hands-on with the S25 devices, making sure users are getting the most that Qi2 has to offer.

Key Highlights of the New Lineup:

Spigen's lineup for the S25 series boasts a range of unique and protective options, which include:



ZeroOne MagFit and NeoOne MagFit: Fan favorites, known for their distinctive "teardown" design, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of the Galaxy S25.

Thin Fit MagFit: Designed for the minimalist, a sleek option provides everyday protection while maintaining an unnoticeable profile. Parallax MagFit: Previously known from Spigen's sibling company Caseology, making a debut in the lineup with its vibrant splash of color and a mesmerizing geometric pattern.

Revamped MagFit for Galaxy

The implementation of Qi2 into Spigen's cases further unlocks a new world of functionality through magnetic accessories. Spigen's popular MagFit collection, an ecosystem originally designed for iPhone, has been refined for Galaxy. Spigen re-engineered several MagFit wallets specifically for Samsung, accounting for the vertical camera bar design.

Spigen's MagFit for Galaxy lineup offers a diverse range of stylish and functional wallet options. From the sleek Urban Fit to the playful Nano Pop , these wallets accommodate up to 3 cards, featuring easy access slots and a grippy texture on the back to prevent accidental slippage.

Availability

Spigen's Samsung Galaxy S25 collection is already available on Amazon with more accessories on the way.

About Spigen

Spigen, a leading global provider of accessories for over 16 years, is dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative products that enhance the mobile experience. We strive to be "Something You Want," offering a diverse range of stylish and functional accessories, from cases, screen protectors, everyday gear, and more, all designed to elevate your lifestyle. For more information about Spigen and our products, please visit our website .

Media Contact:

Justin Ma

949-502-5121

[email protected]

SOURCE Spigen Inc.

