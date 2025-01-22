Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Clothes Dryer Venting System Kit (HBR-390)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clothes dryer venting system kit to redirect the heat generated by the appliance back into a 3 season room," said an inventor, from Feasterville Trevose, Pa., "so I invented the SMART VENT. My efficient design would provide heated comfort during colder months and a safety monitor to prevent/alert user to dryer fires."

The patent-pending invention provides a new venting and notification kit assembly for use with an electric clothes dryer. In doing so, it recirculates hot air produced by a clothes dryer and allow for user to be notified of extreme heat which could lead to fire. As a result, it reduces natural resource electric usage, and it reduces waste associated with venting heated energy to the outdoors. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners with 3 season rooms and electric dryers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HBR-390, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

