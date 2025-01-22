TRU BIOLOGIX MERGES WITH EMERGENTMEDTECH TO EXPAND OFFERINGS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The addition of TRU Biologix products marks a milestone in EmergentMedTech's commitment to providing innovative solutions for researchers and clinicians. Derived from Wharton's Jelly, these products offer unmatched benefits in regenerative therapies:



Enhanced Regenerative Potential : Enriched with collagen types I and III, hyaluronic acid, and proteoglycans, these products support natural tissue restoration and healing.

Immune Privilege : The low risk of immune response ensures safety and efficacy across applications. Unrivaled Concentration : Wharton's Jelly contains the highest concentration of growth factors and extracellular vesicles, making it an exceptional resource for regenerative medicine.

Peter Skidmore of TRU Biologix stated, "I saw a huge opportunity to combine best-in-class technology with best-in-class biologics, allowing our clients to rely on one company for all their aesthetic needs." Providers such as Jessica Manges, ARNP, Vanessa Fitts, ARNP, and the prominent plastic surgery clinic Pacific Lipo are just a few of the hundreds of clinics currently using TRU Biologix products.

The merger underscores EmergentMedTech's strategic decision to deliver the highest-quality biologics directly within its ecosystem. This initiative builds on its leadership as the exclusive USA distributor of NeoGen PSR, the industry's leading plasma skin regeneration technology. By integrating TRU Biologix's advanced regenerative solutions, EmergentMedTech sets a new standard for innovation in regenerative medicine.

"We have spent years searching for the right cell and tissue products to complement our mission of advancing regenerative medicine with NeoGen Plasma," said Robert Salisbury, CEO of EmergentMedTech. "Merging with TRU Biologix reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value and transformative solutions to our clients. This marks a new chapter for EmergentMedTech as we expand our capabilities and solidify our leadership in the biologics space."

With this merger, EmergentMedTech is poised to continue empowering medical professionals with the tools to transform lives and redefine the future of regenerative medicine.

About EmergentMedTech

EmergentMedTech is a leading provider of innovative solutions in aesthetics and regenerative medicine, dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge biologics, medical technologies, and research-driven products. As the exclusive USA distributor of NeoGen PSR and a pioneer in high-quality biologics solutions, EmergentMedTech empowers medical and aesthetics professionals with tools that transform lives and redefine the future of regenerative medicine. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient outcomes, EmergentMedTech is at the forefront of the evolving field of regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit

About TRU Biologix

TRU Biologix is a premier innovator in regenerative medicine, specializing in advanced biologic solutions, including cell and tissue products derived from Wharton's Jelly. With a focus on quality, safety, and scientific excellence, TRU Biologix develops cutting-edge products designed to support natural tissue regeneration and healing. Backed by rigorous testing and research, TRU Biologix empowers clinicians and researchers to deliver transformative outcomes for patients. Now a part of EmergentMedTech, TRU Biologix continues to push the boundaries of regenerative medicine and shape the future of healthcare.

For more information, contact [email protected] .

