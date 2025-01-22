THE NATIONAL WOMEN's HISTORY MUSEUM TO HONOR SARA BLAKELY, DR. OPAL LEE, SHIRLEY WELSH RYAN, AND MATTEL AT 2025 WOMEN MAKING HISTORY AWARDS GALA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hosted by Norah O'Donnell, Meryl Streep Will Serve as Honorary Chair of the event

March 20, 2025 at The Anthem in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) announced today details surrounding their annual Women Making History Awards Gala , set to take place on March 20 at The Anthem in Washington D.C. This year's event, which celebrates extraordinary, trailblazing women who have made a profound contribution to society, will honor inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Sara Blakely ; Dr. Opal Lee , the "Grandmother of Juneteenth;" and advocate for transformative research and education Shirley Welsh Ryan . Mattel, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, will receive the inaugural Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award, which will be accepted by Mattel EVP and Chief Brand Officer Lisa McKnight . Award-winning actress and icon Meryl Streep will serve as the honorary chair of the evening, and the program will be hosted by CBS News award-winning journalist Norah O'Donnell .

The gala will also feature live entertainment, including the premier of the organization's inaugural song composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Tena Clark .

"We are incredibly proud to be celebrating this incomparable group of honorees at our gala. They have each made indelible contributions to society that will endure for generations to come," said Susan D. Whiting, chair of the NWHM Board of Directors. "We are looking forward to commemorating the remarkable achievements of Sara, Opal, Shirley, and Mattel at what promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable night."

Since its debut in 2012, the Women Making History Awards has honored distinguished figures across various fields, including literary giant Dr. Maya Angelou, acclaimed actresses Viola Davis and Rita Moreno, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.

Sara Blakely is the founder of Spanx and Sneex. She is an inventor, a category creator and an industry disruptor who asks for signs from the Universe...and gets them. She is an intuitive brand expert who can embody the heart and mind of the consumer through putting herself in their shoes... literally. She may be a legendary entrepreneur, but she doesn't take herself too seriously and she believes it's her calling to support and elevate women.

Sara was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and was featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the youngest self-made female billionaire. She's also a Guinness World Record holder for climbing the side of a hot air balloon and having tea on top. Yup. And she's afraid of heights.

When she's not disrupting industries, setting world records, or making pancakes in crazy shapes for her four small kids, she dreams of a world where the feminine and masculine energy is more balanced. She has donated millions of dollars to support and elevate women and girls around the world through her foundation and in 2012, she signed The Giving Pledge, committing half her life's wealth to philanthropy.

Known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," Dr. Opal Lee was present on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act bill establishing June 19 or "Juneteenth" a federal holiday. Dr. Lee is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) started by the late Dr. Ronald Myers to have Juneteenth declared a National Holiday. At 90 years of age, she started her walking campaign, and in 2019, she launched an online petition campaign that garnered over 1.6 million signatures to continue the crusade for holiday observance.

Dr. Opal currently serves on the board of Unity Unlimited, Inc. and is a Board Member and Honorary Chair of the National Juneteenth Museum. She has received eight honorary doctorates, has been named 2021 Texan of the Year by the Dallas Morning News editorial board, the 2021 Unsung Hero of the Pandemic, Fort Worth Inc.'s 2022 Person of the Year, is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient. She is the second African American to have her portrait hung in the Texas State Senate.

Shirley Welsh Ryan has dedicated over 44 years to advancing the understanding of infant neuroplasticity and to close the gap in response to infant movement abilities. Founding Pathways, she has created a vital website, app, and social media resource that reaches millions of parents and healthcare professionals globally each year, promoting early detection and intervention for infants with movement, speech, and sensory delays. In 1985, Shirley co-founded Pathways Pediatric Clinic and the groundbreaking Pathways Medical Round Table which developed the first Infant Milestone Chart endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. After 33 years, Pathways merged with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, acclaimed since 1991 as the number one U.S. rehabilitation hospital by U.S. News and World Report.

Shirley's work continues through the innovative Project Corbett Ryan, a world-first longitudinal translational trial using flexible infant body-worn sensors and video technology to provide high-resolution measures of motor development aimed at improving outcomes for infants with atypical motor abilities. Appointed by two U.S. Presidents, Shirley served for nine years on the National Council on Disability and has received honorary doctorates from Northwestern, Notre Dame, University of Illinois–Chicago, and the Catholic Theological Union. She also serves on several influential boards including Notre Dame, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Kennedy Center, and WTTW-PBS.

With a deep commitment to universal accessibility, infant development, and a belief that all infants and children can learn, Shirley Ryan's work continues to make an indelible mark on both the academic and healthcare fields.

Mattel , a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, is being honored with NWHM's first-ever corporate award, recognizing the societal impact of its brands like Barbie on generations of girls, and its purpose to empower generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Evelyn Y. Davis, the namesake of the Corporate Changemaker Award, and Ruth Handler, Mattel's co-founder, first corporate president and Barbie's creator, both shared a groundbreaking vision of challenging how women are perceived in society. Davis was an advocate for transparency, accountability and gender equity in the corporate world, while similarly, Handler revolutionized the toy industry by creating toys that challenged traditional gender roles and empowered girls to dream big.

With over 25 years at Mattel, McKnight oversees all the company's toy categories and over 100 global brands including Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, UNO and more, driving brand and business strategy, marketing, consumer insights and product design. She spearheaded Barbie's transformation into the #1 Global Toy Property (2020, 2021) and #1 Global Doll Property (2020–2024). McKnight has led the charge in defining Barbie's global social mission, launching the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018, a multi-year initiative empowering over 25 million girls by leveling the playing field.

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is an innovative virtual-first museum dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women's history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women's impact-past, present, and future. We strive to fundamentally change the way women and girls see their potential and power. Visit us at womenshistory.

About the Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award

The Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award honors companies that serve as catalysts for change through a demonstrated commitment to gender equity, representation, and inclusion. Evelyn Y. Davis was a tenacious leader in the corporate world, advocating for accountability and equality. This award honors her legacy by recognizing organizations like Mattel for leading the way in creating a more equitable future.

