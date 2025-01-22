Zight Launches System Audio And Smart Actions: Seamless Meeting Recording And AI-Powered Productivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From to Documentation: Zight's New Features Automate SOPs, Bug Reports, and How-To Guides with AI Precision

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight, a pioneer in AI-driven productivity tools , proudly announces the launch of System and Smart Actions , two transformative features designed to elevate workflows and collaboration. Launching on January 22, 2025, these tools make Zight a comprehensive, all-in-one capable of replacing multiple tools for meeting recording, documentation, and productivity.

In addition to these product advancements, Zight is proud to support its community during challenging times. With several employees and customers affected by the recent wildfires in California, Zight has donated over 1,000 meals to the Los Angeles Food Bank and pledged to donate $1 for every new customer who joins in January 2025.

Capture Every Voice with System Audio

The new System Audio for Mac, ensures that every voice and audio source during meetings, webinars, and presentations is recorded with crystal clarity. By capturing both system and microphone audio simultaneously, users can create comprehensive, high-quality recordings perfect for playback, note-taking, or sharing with team members.

"With the introduction of System Audio, Zight empowers users to capture every aspect of their meetings and presentations with exceptional clarity" said Sachin Lad, CTO at Zight. "This feature makes Zight indispensable for remote teams, educators, and professionals who rely on seamless meeting documentation."

Key Features of System Audio:



Dual Audio Capture: Record both system and microphone audio simultaneously for comprehensive recordings.

Echo Cancellation: Minimize feedback and background noise, ensuring clarity in every recording. On-Demand Audio Control: Quickly enable or disable System Audio through the microphone menu for precise control.

Turn Videos into Step-by-Step Guides with Smart Actions

Alongside System Audio, Zight introduces Smart Actions, which is no longer in beta-an AI-powered tool designed to automate documentation and streamline workflows. From creating SOPs to filing bug reports, organizing to-do lists, and now enhancing meeting productivity, Smart Actions significantly reduces task times by automating transcriptions, file sharing, and categorization. With its new meeting-focused features, Smart Actions can automatically generate action items, summarize meeting notes, and organize key discussion points, ensuring teams stay aligned and efficient.

"Zight Smart Actions are designed to help teams focus on what truly matters," said Sachin Lad. "By integrating Smart Actions with System Audio, Zight provides users with powerful tools to streamline their workflows and enhance collaboration effortlessly."

Key Features of Smart Actions:



AI-Powered Transcriptions: Instantly transform videos into detailed written guides, such as meeting notes, SOPs, and more, saving time and improving accuracy.

Automated Reports: Automatically generate actionable reports, including bug reports, standard operating procedures, and other essential documentation. One-Click File Sharing: Easily share transcriptions, recordings, and automated reports with your team in tools like Slack, Teams, email, and other communication platforms to speed up collaboration and improve workflows.

One Platform, Infinite Possibilities

Zight's integrated platform eliminates the need for multiple tools by combining meeting recording, documentation, and AI-driven productivity enhancements in one intuitive interface. Whether it's replacing standalone meeting recorders, transcription tools, or document management apps, Zight offers a seamless alternative that simplifies workflows and reduces costs.

Free Access Until March 31, 2025

To celebrate the launch, Zight is offering free access to its full AI suite, including System Audio and Smart Actions, until March 31, 2025.

Why Choose Zight?

Zight stands out by delivering user-friendly, AI-powered tools that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows. Whether you're documenting processes, recording meetings, or collaborating remotely, Zight's solutions are designed to save time, reduce friction, and enhance productivity.

Get Started Today!

Try Zight System Audio and Smart Actions for free and revolutionize your workflow. Visit to sign up and learn more.

About Zight

Zight is a pioneer in AI-powered visual communication, offering tools that simplify collaboration and boost productivity. Trusted by over 5 million users at Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Zight transforms the way teams work and communicate, making it easier to focus on what matters most. Record a video and let Zight AI do the rest.

