Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Laser Tool With Anchoring System (DAL-566)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumbing manager and needed a better way to find the exact center of pipe, as well as to determine the length of pipes," said an inventor, from Royse City, Texas, "so I invented the OFFSET MASTER. My design would streamline the measurement process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved laser tool with an anchoring system for placement within pipe fittings for measurement tasks. It also allows for precision centering. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all tradesmen, building construction contractors, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-566, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

