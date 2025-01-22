Craveworthy Brands Kicks Off 2025 With Record-Breaking Growth, Award-Winning Innovation And Bold Plans For Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the support of its dedicated team and leadership, Craveworthy stayed true to its mission of leveraging its innovative to breathe new life into legacy brands while super charging emerging concepts into world-class experiences. By instilling a hospitality-first approach and operational excellence, the Company fueled incredible brand loyalty and continued to create long-term value for its employees, franchise partners, and most importantly, its guests.

"2024 was a milestone year for Craveworthy Brands," said Craveworthy Founder and CEO, Gregg Majewski. "A year defined by pure growth, innovation, passion, community and purpose, driving us to new heights in the restaurant and franchise industries . Every industry award or glowing guest review is a direct result of our team's relentless drive for excellence in every area of the business."

Leadership Appointments



John Silvestri was appointed as Craveworthy's first General Counsel , overseeing corporate governance, franchise compliance, M&A negotiation and risk management. Perry Miele, the former President and CEO of Nestle Professional, was also appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an advisory Board member and stakeholder .

Expansive Growth



Craveworthy started its journey with three brands and 19 locations in 2023 and grew to 15 brands with nearly 200 locations in 2024.

The Company welcomed Dirty Dough , Sigri Indian BBQ , Hot Chicken Takeover, taim Mediterranean Kitchen and Fresh Brothers Pizza into its family of brands.

A joint venture with New Summit Capital Partners to introduce international quick-service and fast casual concepts to the U.S. further solidified Craveworthy's growth.

The acquisition of Dirty Dough brought Craveworthy into the dessert market, fueling the launch of 35 new locations nationwide. Wing It On! brought the ultimate buffalo wing experience to its first location in the Midwest, located in Lombard, Illinois and opened its first co-branded concept with Sigri Indian BBQ in Newark, New Jersey .

Hospitality Innovation



The Company unveiled two of its one-of-a-kind, multi-brand dining concepts, Craveworthy Kitchen , in Chicago which feature its virtual brands like Scramblin' Eds, Pastizza Pizza + Pasta and Lucky Cat Poke Co.

Craveworthy launched its newest virtual concept, Nomad Dawgs , in Wing It On! and The Budlong Southern Chicken, offering guests a chance to travel the world, one hot dog at a time. Craveworthy partnered with Budderfly to boost sustainability and drive energy consumption across its restaurant footprint.

Community Impact



Wing It On! partnered with The Susie Foundation for The Susie Open in Waterbury, Connecticut, raising funds to knock out Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Genghis Grill teamed up with the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Foundation , spreading holiday cheer to children in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Taim Mediterranean Kitchen partnered with City Harvest, Island Harvest and So Others Might Eat (SOME) to combat hunger during the holidays in New York and D.C.

Industry Recognition



Craveworthy and Majewski were celebrated on Fast Casual's 2024 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" list, with Craveworthy Brands ranking at No. 22 and Majewski recognized among the top 25 executives.

Food on Demand honored Craveworthy Brands as an Outstanding Operator for its exceptional performance and innovation in hospitality.

Many of Craveworthy's brands, including The Budlong Southern Chicken, Wing It On!, Genghis Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co. and Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, were spotlighted on influential lists, including Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Top 100 Game Changers " and Entrepreneur's "Hottest Franchise Trends," among others. Wing It On! continued to dominate in the wing space, earning "America's Best-Tasting" wing sauce for the third consecutive year at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Looking ahead into the New Year, Craveworthy Brands is committed to building on its momentum from 2024 by continuing to elevate global dining experiences for its guests, opening more doors to entrepreneurship for its franchise partners and achieving its vision of $1B in systemwide sales. With a focus on culinary innovation, operational excellence and a hospitality-first approach, the Company is poised to redefine the future of quick-service and fast casual dining.

"As we expand in 2025, we're more determined than ever to fuel our growth, push the limits of flavor and create memorable experiences with every brand in our portfolio," Majewski concluded.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at .

