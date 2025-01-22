Russians Strike Kherson, Rescuer Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian forces twice attacked workers of the State Emergency Service, one rescuer was hospitalized.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson: the Russian forces shelled one of the city's neighborhoods. Rescuers conducting emergency and rescue operations in the area came under fire. One of them was hospitalized with injuries. Additionally, engineering equipment belonging to the SES caught fire at the scene, which firefighters extinguished," the statement reads.

Furthermore, in the village of Bilozerka, the occupiers shelled a fire and rescue unit.

"Fortunately, none of the personnel were injured as they were in a shelter. However, the building and roof of the unit sustained damage," the press service reported.

As previously reported, a woman in Kherson region was injured das Rusiians shelled the settlement of Nezlamne.