Insect Protein Market To Attain US$ 2,716.76 Million By 2034, Unveiled In Latest Report, Showing A 17.0% CAGR

The growing demand for sustainable protein sources is a prominent factor driving the insect protein market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The insect protein market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The insect protein market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 2,716.76 million by 2034. It was valued at USD 568.47 million in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2034.What is Insect Protein?Insect proteins are proteins emanating from several genera of insects that have acquired awareness as a possible source of protein for human and animal intake. Insects are a copious source of elevated standard protein, accommodating important amino acids that the human body requires.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01They are also an ecologically sustainable option to conventional animal protein sources such as beef, pork and poultry as they need little land, water, and feed to produce. As the consciousness escalates about the ecological influence of conventional animal agriculture, insect proteins are growingly contemplated as a possible solution to the escalating demand for protein. Ecological worries and endeavors to lessen carbon footprints in food production are impacting the insect protein market growth favorably.Who Makes Insect Protein?The market is excessively aggressive, with global leaders and regional contenders aspiring for notable market share through invention, tactical alliances, and regional augmentation. Here are some of the leading players in the insect protein market:.Ynsect.Protix.AgriProtein.Darling Ingredients.Hexafly.Innovafeed.Beta Hatch.Entomo FarmsSome of the latest developments in the market are:.In February 2024, Innovafeed instigated its contemporary insect protein brand, Hilucia, providing elevated standard constituents for pets, livestock, aquaculture, and agriculture..In June 2024, Protix collaborated with Scottish aquaculture stakeholders to sanction 'Label Rouge' salmon to be catered for insect-procured components in the course of their adolescent stages.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?Growing Funding in R&D: Growing funding in research and development, as well as reinforcement for startups, ignite the market growth. Firms are applying plans such as instigating contemporary commodities, establishing tactical alliances, and trailing acquisitions to augment their market existence and seize a larger market share.Escalating Urbanization: Many critical elements involving speedy urbanization, escalated enterprise funding in optional protein firms, and progression in food technologies push the demand for optional proteins. The market also profits from the elevated nutritional utility of consumable insects and the renewability linked with optional protein generation and intake. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on insect protein market sales.Superior Protein Content: Insects provide an excessively productive source of protein exceeding several conventional plant and animal proteins. At the outset, the insect-dependent protein was foremost used in animal feed. Growing consciousness of its elevated protein matter has caused extensive acquisition covering several industries involving food and beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pet food, and aquafeed.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Which Region Leads Market Growth?Europe: Europe accounted for the largest insect protein market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to approved directives and escalated consumer consciousness of sustainability and health advantages. The robust regulatory structure in Europe renders it simpler to embody insect protein in a broad gamut of commodities.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to alterations in the food industry, which is causing wider receipt and assimilation of insect proteins in several commodities.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Product Outlook.Coleoptera.Lepidoptera.Hymenoptera.Orthoptera.Hemiptera.Diptera.OthersBy Type Outlook.Crickets.Mealworms.Black Soldier Flies.Grasshoppers.OthersBy Application Outlook.Food & Beverages.Animal Feed.Personal Care & Cosmetics.OthersBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaFAQs:How much is the insect protein market?The market size was valued at USD 568.47 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,716.76 million by 2034.What regions are covered in the insect protein market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Based on application, which segment dominated the market share in 2024?The animal feed segment dominated the insect protein market in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.Browse PMR's Insect Protein Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Insect Protein Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,716.76 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 17.0%Browse More Research Reports:Protein Alternatives Market:Natural Beta Carotene Market:Liquid Dietary Supplement Market:Industrial Starch Market:Mushroom Extracts Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

