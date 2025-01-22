Rare Wildlife Species Found In Cambodian National Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Phnom Penh: A years-long survey of a Cambodian national park has revealed endangered species never before recorded in the country, highlighting the need for greater conservation efforts, environmentalists said Wednesday.

The complex survey work uncovered fauna ranging from pangolins to critically endangered large-antlered muntjacs inside Virachey National Park, a relatively untouched haven for biodiversity.

The more than 405,000-hectare park stretches across Cambodia's northeastern region, bordering Laos and Vietnam.



This undated handout photo from the conservation group Fauna and Flora released to AFP on January 22, 2025 shows an Annam wart frog in Cambodia's Virachey National Park. Photo by Handout / Fauna and Flora / AFP

More than 150 cameras were deployed during the survey, which also enlisted the help of local communities to document animals and plants in the protected area.

A total of 89 species were detected, including 20 globally threatened species like the red-shanked douc langur, Sunda pangolin, clouded leopard, dhole and sun bear, according to the survey lead conservation organisation Fauna & Flora.

It also found nine species that have never been recorded in Cambodia before, including the critically endangered large-antlered muntjac, Sokolov's glass lizard and the Vietnamese leaf-toed gecko.

The findings "reaffirm the park's importance as a biodiversity stronghold and provide compelling evidence to galvanise increased conservation efforts," Pablo Sinovas, country director of Fauna & Flora's Cambodia programme, told AFP.

The park, which forms part of one of the largest forest landscapes in mainland Southeast Asia, is "a biodiversity hotspot, a vital carbon sink, and home to a rich diversity of indigenous communities", he added.



This undated handout photo from the conservation group Fauna and Flora released to AFP on January 22, 2025 shows an Indochinese water dragon in Cambodia's Virachey National Park. Photo by Handout / Fauna and Flora / AFP

However he warned that the region "faces mounting pressures" from destruction of natural habitats, often for agriculture, infrastructure, or other land uses.

Snaring is another critical issue that has in places led to the "empty forest syndrome" where wildlife, particularly medium- and large-sized mammals, are driven to local extinction, Sinovas added.

Elsewhere in the country, environmentalists have warned that the more than 500 species in the biodiverse Central Cardamoms region face a number of threats, ranging from illegal logging and poaching to sand dredging.

The government has been criticised for allowing companies to clear hundreds of thousands of hectares of forested land in Cambodia -- including in protected zones -- for projects ranging from rubber and sugar cane plantations to hydropower dams.