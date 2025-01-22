Oracle to Train 350,000 People in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies Across the Middle East

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 22 January 2025 — Oracle plans to train and certify 350,000 people across key countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Morocco, and Jordan, in the most in-demand technologies to help meet the strong demand for Oracle Cloud in the Middle East.

As part of this skills development initiative, Oracle will offer learning programs on several technologies including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle AI services, OCI Generative AI, Low Code, Oracle APEX, DevOps, Cloud Data Management, and Security & Cloud Applications Business Process.

“Oracle is driving one of the fastest cloud expansions in the Middle East to help our customers innovate and explore new growth avenues with Oracle’s full suite of 150+ AI and cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments,” said Gary Miller, executive vice president, Customer Success Services, Oracle. “This strong demand for Oracle Cloud is creating exciting new job opportunities for IT professionals that can help our customers implement advanced digital technologies and succeed. Oracle’s latest skills development initiative in the Middle East will help create a readily available local pool of Oracle certified professionals that will play a key role in the success of the Middle East’s AI economy, which is expected to reach $320 billion by 2030.”

Oracle will deliver this multi-year initiative in collaboration with key local public sector partners. The program will be delivered as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn, Oracle’s comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University, which is used by millions of technology trainees around the world. The program will offer rigorous foundational training in cloud technologies that will then channel students to professional-level training and certifications—including in areas such as DevOps, AI, applications business processes, machine learning, and data science—as well as additional training curated individually based on learning levels and educational goals.





