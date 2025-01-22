Strides Pharma debuts with a stellar ESG rating of 76/100 in the S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India, January 22, 2025 – Strides Pharma Science Limited is pleased to announce that the Company has received an ESG score of 76/100 and CSA score of 75/100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Annual Review (vide report dated 20th January, 2025) for its debut submission. This accomplishment is a significant milestone in our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey and further validates our ongoing commitment to sustainability. With this achievement, Strides has secured a position in the 94th percentile among its peers in the DRG Global Pharmaceuticals industry. On Customer Relations, the Company achieved 100th percentile, showcasing its unwavering commitment to exceptional service, strong customer relationships, and the highest standards of satisfaction and trust.

The Company has demonstrated exceptional performance by achieving an ESG score of 76/100, driven by the Social and Goverence Dimensions, which carry the highest weightage, securing the 97th percentile. In Environment dimension, the Company attained a commendable 87th percentile.

Mr. Arun Kumar, Founder & Executive Chairperson, and Mr. Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO, commented, “We are proud to announce that we have received an industry-leading ESG rating from S&P Global on our debut submission. This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability. It validates our dedication to responsible business practices and reinforces our ongoing efforts to integrate ESG principles across our business operations. As we continue to strengthen and expand our ESG initiatives, we remain focused on creating a lasting, positive impact for all our stakeholders.”

This outstanding performance is underpinned by key material drivers, including Contribution to Societal Healthcare, Human Capital Management, and Corporate Governance, which continue to be pivotal in shaping the company’s sustainability excellence. We remain committed to maintaining and further enhancing our ESG performance, striving to set new benchmarks in sustainability and responsible business practices in the years ahead.





