Ukraine Will Need A Million-Strong Army For Defense Against Russia Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will need an of about one million to defend itself against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We need a million (soldiers - ed.) for defense if comes with a million and a half,” Zelensky said.

He clarified that such a large army will be necessary until Ukraine joins a security alliance.

“That is why is the cheapest security guarantee for Ukraine, America, Europe and the Russians,” the President said.

He explained that the maintenance of such a contingent would require large amounts of funds, which Ukraine's budget does not have enough

: If Trump sees Ukraine in NATO, we will be ther

“Who will feed a million-strong army? If Europe says that Ukraine is defending not only itself but also European values, then it is logical for everyone to support this army - weapons, military personnel, their lives, etc. Because Ukraine's budget is not enough for a million-strong army,” the President said.

He mentioned frozen Russian assets as another possible source of funding for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“There are 250 billion of Russian assets - we are taking them, rebuilding infrastructure, maintaining the army until we are in some alliance. Or either we have to pay for this army from the budgets of the United States or from the budgets of European colleagues,” the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported, in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky said that nearly 608,000 Russian troops are now on the territory of Ukraine, and this is three times more than during the invasion of 2022.

