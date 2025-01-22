DIAC and Opus 2 announce partnership to enhance dispute resolution experience

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 22 January 2025 – Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC or the Centre), the largest arbitral institution in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and Opus 2, the global leader in legal software and hearing services, have today announced a strategic technology partnership. The collaboration will deliver an innovative arbitration solution and cutting-edge hearing technology to better serve the users of DIAC’s dispute prevention and resolution services.

Driven by a shared commitment to transform dispute resolution, DIAC and Opus 2 will work to optimise and automate the Centre’s processes, and improve access to justice by providing efficient, collaborative solutions to parties, legal practitioners and neutrals.

The DIAC arbitration solution

As part of the partnership DIAC and Opus 2 will launch a state-of-the-art digital platform to overhaul and consolidate the Centre’s current internal systems and processes. The arbitration solution will better connect all participants including parties, legal practitioners, neutrals, and the DIAC Secretariat.

Leveraging Opus 2’s technology infrastructure, the platform will elevate the user experience while ensuring scalability and cybersecurity. The DIAC arbitration platform will centralise:

• E-filing: An application to simplify the initiation of proceedings, enabling parties and legal practitioners to complete forms, submit documents, and make secure online payments.

• Case registration: A system to capture data submitted through the e-filing application and enable the DIAC Secretariat to efficiently review and verify filings, and record key case data.

• Document submission: A portal to offer transparency and consistency by allowing users to securely submit and access case documents in a single, organised environment.

By enhancing and digitising the Centre’s processes, the new platform will deliver a modern, efficient, secure, and accessible dispute resolution experience.

World-class hearing solution



In addition to the arbitration solution, the partnership will offer DIAC users seamless access to Opus 2’s advanced suite of integrated hearing technologies and services. With a new, dynamic services request portal, parties and legal practitioners will be connected with Opus 2 to book virtual hearings, shared electronic bundles, real-time transcription, and electronic presentation of evidence (EPE), and more, ensuring streamlined and coherent proceedings under the DIAC rules.

With an office in the United Arab Emirates and locations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, Opus 2 is ideally positioned to meet the evolving needs of the international arbitration community.

“Our goal is to be a global leader in alternative dispute resolution. To do that, we must embrace innovation, deliver an unparalleled experience, and provide class leading alternative dispute resolution services to participants around the world,” said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of Dubai International Arbitration Centre. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in that journey and affirms our commitment to excellence.”

“We are honoured to collaborate with DIAC and support their vision of transforming international arbitration,” said Oliver McClintock, Chief Commercial Officer at Opus 2. “Having recently opened a local office, this partnership is perfectly timed and enables us to support the advancement of dispute resolution in the UAE. Together our efforts will ensure that DIAC’s stakeholders benefit from solutions that not only meet their needs but exceed expectations.”





