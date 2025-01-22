Stable Kernel Launches Data & AI Practice To Pioneer Business Transformation With Agentic AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Kernel, a leading digital transformation company empowering innovative large-scale enterprises with customer insights, data, AI, and software engineering, has officially launched its Data & AI Practice. Led by Ben Manning, Ph.D., the practice focuses on driving business transformation through innovative artificial intelligence and data solutions, including the groundbreaking Agentic AI.

Agentic AI marks a significant advancement in artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional AI that relies on analytics, Agentic AI introduces autonomous agents capable of decision-making, collaboration, and adaptation without constant human oversight. This evolution drives unmatched efficiency, personalization, and innovation across industries.

"Stable Kernel has always been committed to providing transformative solutions that help businesses thrive," said Jason Russell, Co-founder and CEO. "Our Data & AI Practice with Agentic AI, is reshaping how enterprises leverage technology. Autonomous, intuitive systems are the future of business."

The Power of Agentic AI

Stable Kernel's commitment to pushing technological boundaries is evident in the tangible benefits businesses are experiencing with Agentic AI. Key industries such as foodservice, retail, construction, and healthcare are already realizing its transformative potential, including:



Operational Excellence : Streamlined workflows like inventory management and supply chain optimization, leading to faster, more productive operations.

Personalized Experiences : Hyper-personalized recommendations and real-time support to enhance customer engagement.

Proactive Decision-Making : Predictive insights to drive smarter, faster decision-making. Seamless Collaboration : Improved human-digital collaboration for better resource allocation and project management.

Success Stories

A leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) used Stable Kernel's centralized data lakehouse and AI-powered analytics to achieve:

80% faster time to market, reducing promotion rollout from 3 weeks to 3 days, while boosting customer reach, online orders, and catering revenue-transforming their operations.

The solutions streamlined digital ordering, automated delivery systems, and enhanced customer engagement, driving scalable growth across thousands of locations.

For a video-on-demand (VoD) platform, Stable Kernel unified data architecture and implemented predictive analytics to:



Forecast peak demand and optimize content recommendations

Scale operations to meet subscriber growth Develop a roadmap for sustained innovation

These solutions helped the VoD provider remain competitive in a fast-changing market, demonstrating Stable Kernel's ability to address unique challenges.

"Businesses need solutions that don't just analyze data but act on it autonomously," said Dr. Manning. "With Agentic AI, we're enabling organizations to meet evolving demands by driving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering innovation. This practice is a game-changer for our clients."

For information on Stable Kernel's Data & AI Practice with Agentic AI, visit .

About Stable Kernel

Stable Kernel is a leading end-to-end digital transformation company empowering innovative large-scale enterprises through expertise in customer insights, Data & AI, and software engineering. Every day, millions of people rely on software and insights developed by Stable Kernel. With specialization in data architecture, AI integration and Agentic AI, and advanced analytics, Stable Kernel collaborates with businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth through transformative technology.

Media Contact:

Sarah Broberg

Director of Marketing, Stable Kernel

[email protected]

SOURCE Stable Kernel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED