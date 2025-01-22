20% Cashback For NBO Visa Credit Cardholders At Nesto Hypermarket

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MUSCAT: The National of Oman (NBO) has announced an exclusive promotional campaign in collaboration with Nesto Hypermarkets, offering NBO's Visa Credit Cardholders an exceptional opportunity to earn 20% cashback on Easy Payment Plan (EPP) purchases at Nesto Hypermarkets across Oman. This special offer is valid from 23rd to 29th January 2025.

Commenting on the offer, Maha Saud Al Raisi. Assistant General Manager – Head of Product- said:

“We are delighted to partner with Nesto Hypermarket, the leading hypermarket chain in Sultanate of Oman, to provide our customers with greater value, an enhanced shopping experience, and rewarding opportunities. With NBO Credit Cards, customers can convert their transactions of RO 100 or more, into 6 or 12 month instalments with 0% interest on the payments. We aim to offer instalment payment option for large purchases and encourage our customers to take advantage of this limited time offer to upgrade their electronics & other household needs while earning substantial rewards”.

This campaign offers customers 20% cashback in NBO Rewards Points on EPP transactions, with a maximum of RO 50 per customer (including Primary and Supplementary Cards). Available exclusively for NBO Retail Visa Credit Cards, Rewards Points will be credited within 30 days after the campaign ends. Cancelled or reversed transactions are not eligible. Converting purchases to EPP transactions allows customers to enjoy significant savings.

MENAFN22012025005446012082ID1109117109