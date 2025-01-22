Chandrababu Naidu Hard-Sells Andhra Pradesh At Davos

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu engaged with leaders of top multinational corporations and highlighted the state's strategic advantages for global investments.

On the third day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chandrababu Naidu showcased the state as an ideal destination for cutting-edge technology, green energy, and infrastructure projects.

Chandrababu Naidu met Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to discuss establishing a design centre in Visakhapatnam for developing proprietary chips used in servers.

He urged Google Cloud to set up a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh to integrate its server supply chain.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he assured complete support from the state government and highlighted the state's readiness to serve as a global hub for server management services.

Google Cloud, the third-largest cloud provider globally, has already established two cloud regions in Delhi and Mumbai. It recently signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to create a "Data City" in Visakhapatnam and advance artificial intelligence (AI) applications while fostering skill development opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister met with Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of Petronas, a leading Malaysian oil and gas company. Petronas plans to produce 5 million tons of green ammonia annually by 2030 and is exploring investments of ₹13,000–₹15,000 crore in a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Kakinada.

Chandrababu Naidu invited Petronas to expand further by investing in Mulapeta, emerging as a petrochemical hub, and the proposed Global Capability Center in the state. In a meeting with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo International Beverages, and Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of PepsiCo Foundation, CM Naidu proposed making Visakhapatnam a Global Delivery Center and a Digital Hub for PepsiCo.

He also encouraged PepsiCo to partner with the Andhra Pradesh Community Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative to benefit local farmers through its supply chain.

The Chief Minister suggested setting up a Kurkure manufacturing unit in the state to enhance industrial growth and provide employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also met with Hamad Al Mahmeed from the Bahrain Prime Minister's Office and Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat.

He presented Andhra Pradesh's progressive industrial policies and invited investments, emphasising the state's efficiency in facilitating businesses.