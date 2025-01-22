Japan's Bird Flu Cases Surge In January

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Jan 22 (IANS) Japan is experiencing a surge of avian influenza outbreaks, with approximately five million chickens and other birds culled across five prefectures this month.

The of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confirmed new outbreaks at two poultry farms in Morioka City this week, prompting the establishment of an on-site response headquarters in Iwate Prefecture.

In total, 26 outbreak sites have been identified this month, with nearly 5 million birds impacted.

The ministry warned that the outbreaks showed no signs of slowing and the situation may worsen, potentially breaking past records.

The ministry also noted the impact on egg prices, reporting a 15-per cent increase since the start of the year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some industry observers have raised concerns about potential supply shortages as the effects of avian influenza begin to take hold.

Japan reported first bird flu outbreak of the season in October 2024 after several chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Hokkaido.

After the detection of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, Hokkaido's authorities culled approximately 19,000 chickens at the farm as a preventative measure.

Movement restrictions were also implemented, banning the transport of chickens and eggs within a three-kilometre radius of the farm and prohibiting the transport of poultry products outside a 10-kilometre radius.

The Hokkaido government had urged strict enforcement of containment measures to prevent further spread and assured the public that poultry products currently in circulation are safe for consumption.

In response to the outbreak, the Japanese government had also set up an information liaison office at the Prime Minister's Crisis Management Centre and begun collecting data in coordination with local authorities.

H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and severe respiratory illness.