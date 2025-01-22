More than 900 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) More than 900 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, marking the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This brings the total number of trucks delivering aid in the past three days to over 2,400. According to a senior U.N. official, no major issues related to law and order have occurred, though there were some isolated incidents of looting, primarily by children attempting to steal food or water. The U.N. official, Muhannad Hadi, noted that these incidents were not organized and are expected to decrease as more aid reaches Gaza. Throughout the 15-month conflict, the U.N. has struggled to carry out its humanitarian operations due to challenges posed by the Israeli military actions, restrictions on access to Gaza, and occasional looting by armed groups. Despite these hurdles, the recent ceasefire has allowed more trucks to deliver aid, including food, fuel, and medical supplies.



The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed that 897 trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday, with additional trucks arriving on Monday and Sunday. Under the ceasefire agreement, at least 600 trucks of aid are expected to enter Gaza daily for the first six weeks, including 50 trucks carrying fuel. Many of these trucks are directed to northern Gaza, where there are concerns about potential famine. However, Hadi warned that logistical challenges persist, particularly with Gaza’s destroyed road network and difficulties in moving people within the enclave. The priority for humanitarian relief includes providing food, healthcare, water, shelter repairs, and reuniting families.

