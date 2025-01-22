Guilt: Kapil Sharma's New Punjabi Song Impresses Fans Youtube Video Goes Viral Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kapil Sharma, known for his iconic 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', has already won hearts with his comedy. And this time, the comedian wowed audience with his new Punjabi song, which has already gone viral.

Fans have been extremely impressed with Kapil Sharma's new called 'Guilt', which released on YouTube on Wednesday, January 22. The video has already amassed over two lakh views, within a span of four hours from when the video was released.

Several netizens also took to X to express their admiration for Kapil Sharma's new Punjabi song.

“This is just awesome,” one X user posted about the video.

“Amazing work Kaps!,” added another user.

“Accidentally listened to it on 1.25x speed, and it was really gooood!!!” wrote a third user.

Kapil Sharma's new music video 'Guilt'

Kapil Sharma's new music video titled 'Guilt', is an“emotional journey of love and reflection." The track has been penned by Raj Ranjodh, while the music of the song has been composed by Dr Zeus, who is known for songs like“Kangana Tera Ni”,“Woofer” among others.

The 'Guilt' music video features Kapil Sharma portraying a billionaire mourning his wife's death. The video is a montage of several striking shots: Kapil standing in the sea next to a chair engulfed in flames, a woman lounging in a bathtub in the midst of a jungle, another woman posing under an umbrella with rain pouring around her in front of a yellow sports car, and other similarly dramatic scenes.