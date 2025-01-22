In Davos, Zelensky Explains What Putin's Goal Makes Life Most Difficult For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most important goal of Russian dictator Vladimir is to destroy Ukraine's independence.

The head of state said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We must all understand: Putin does not want to end the war and has never wanted to. He has not achieved the goals he set. For him, it is, as they say, the essential goal of Ukraine's independence. Destroying it is his most important dream. That's why it's so difficult for us,” Zelensky emphasized.

In his opinion,“it is unlikely that Putin now has a vision of a way out of this war.”

“He doesn't have it yet,” the President said, adding that he would advise not to start any negotiations without Ukraine,”because it's a loss.”

“Putin is to blame for this story, so this cannot be a deal with devil,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He once again reminded the international community that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim.

“Putin started the war and does not hide it anymore, unlike the Crimean occupation and (occupation of) part of Donbas ten years ago. He rejected these toys. He says it directly: he came with a war against us. No matter what he calls it. This is a fact,” the head of state said.

on meeting with Trump: Our teams are working, but there is no specific date ye

Therefore, in his opinion, future negotiations on security guarantees will be difficult.

As reported, on December 3, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine's full membership in NATO .

Photo: OP