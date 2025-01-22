Game Changer OTT Release Date: When Will Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Political Thriller Movie Start Streaming Online?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer OTT Release Date : While Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer could not live up to its hype, fans have been eagerly waiting for the to release on an OTT platform.

Despite its slow pace following its entry into the ₹100 crore club, true Telugu movie fans and critics have praised the movie and Ram Charan's strong performance.

The good news for the fans is that Ram Charan's thriller is all set to make its streaming debut.

Check when and where Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's movie will start streaming online.

When and where to watch?

Ram Charan's film will likely be released on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of February, according to 123 Telugu report. The tentative OTT release date of Game Changer is February 14.

However, the official confirmation is awaited.

According to media reports, Game Changer's digital rights for South Indian languages were sold to Prime Video for ₹105 crore.

Announcing the digital rights to the film, Prime Video in March last year posted on Instagram:“An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance. #GameChanger available post-theatrical release. #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents.”

When and where to watch Game Changer in Hindi?

Speculations are that Game Changer's Hindi version will not be available on Prime Video . According to media reports, Game Changer Hindi will likely be released on Zee5.

The film's makers have not reacted to the development, and neither has Zee5 issued a confirmation.

Game Changer: Plot

In the movie, Ram Charan takes on dual roles as a father-son duo. The trailer begins with his character as an IAS officer, urging the public not to hoard essentials. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to multiple avatars of Ram Charan, each leaving fans intrigued.

The central conflict arises when the protagonist challenges a corrupt chief minister, leading to a battle that impacts both his personal and professional life.

Game Changer: Cast

The film's star cast includes SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Game Changer Box Office Collection

Ram Charan's Game Changer has been surrounded by controversy over-inflated numbers and IT raids on the properties of its producer, Dil Raju .

The movie's daily box office collections have continued to decline. Released on January 10, the film has been struggling at the box office after witnessing a massive opening of over ₹50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹0.75 crore net on Day 13, bringing Game Changer's total net box office earnings in India to ₹127.15 crore.