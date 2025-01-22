Biscan Confident As In-Form Al Ahli Face Al Gharafa In Key OSL Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coach Igor Biscan has expressed confidence that high-flying Al Ahli will maintain their fine momentum as they meet Al Gharafa in a crucial Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) clash today.

The Brigadiers have been outstanding this season, maintaining their position among the top three sides so far. Having finished last season in a disappointing 10th place, narrowly escaping relegation, Al Ahli made a bright start and carried their fine form into the second half of the season, thrashing Al Wakrah 6-3 in the previous round.

They are level on points with second-placed Al Sadd at 25 – just three points behind leaders Al Duhail. However, Pedro Martins' Al Gharafa – placed fourth with 24 points – pose a serious threat to their position as they continue their climb in the standings after a shaky start to the season.

Despite the challenge, Biscan remains optimistic ahead of the crucial clash that could reshape the top-four standings.

“We are well prepared and I have full confidence in my players that they will continue delivering their best and achieve the desired results,” the Croatian coach said at a pre-match press conference.

“We have made special preparations for what will be a tough match. The entire team is aware of the importance of this game.”

Biscan also highlighted his team's resurgence this season, crediting the entire club for their progress.

“Al Ahli's great development this season is due to the work done by the club management, technical staff and players. Our focus at the club is solely on hard work and there is nothing but work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa coach Martins said his team is ready for the“exciting contest” at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

“The team has achieved better physical readiness compared to the start of the season, especially Joselu, Yacine Brahimi, Rodrigo, [Florinel] Koeman and Ahmed Al Janahi, which contributes to the players regaining their top form,” Martins said.

“I am very happy with the increased level of self-confidence among the players in light of the good results achieved in the league,” he added.

The 13th round of the OSL will kick off with a game between promoted teams Al Shahania and Al Khor at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Both teams are in desperate need of points to escape the danger zone, with Al Shahania placed 10th with 11 points while Al Khor sit at the bottom with seven points.

Al Shahania coach Alvaro Mejia said:“The two teams have come from the Second Division and share the same motivations. We are highly motivated to win this match.”

Al Khor coach Mehdi Nafti said his team must give their best effort against Al Shahania.

“We must play fiercely, collect points and perform at the required level. Our last three matches were against very strong teams – Al Sadd, Al Duhail and Al Gharafa – and now we face Al Shahania, who are direct competitors, which makes this match all the more important,” he said.

OSL Round 13

Today

4:30pm: Al Shahania vs Al Khor at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium

6:45pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Ahli at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Tomorrow

4:30pm: Al Sadd vs Qatar SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

6:45pm: Al Rayyan vs Al Duhail at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

On Friday

4:30pm: Al Shamal vs Umm Salal at Al Khor Stadium

6:45pm: Al Wakrah vs Al Arabi at Stadium 974