Chill Mini Splits Partners With MRCOOL To Offer The Best DIY Mini Split Systems On The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chill Partnership with MRCOOL

Chill Mini Split offers the highest quality DIY Mini Split air conditioners on the market. These MRCOOL systems are highly efficient and easy to install.

- Chill Mini Splits CEONASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chill Mini Splits, the leading retailer of DIY Mini Split and DIY Central HVAC products, is proud to announce a continued partnership with MRCOOL, one of the most trusted names in heating and cooling technology. This collaboration ensures customers will have access to the industry's lowest prices and widest selection of high-performance Do-It-Yourself mini-split systems as well as DIY central split systems.With MRCOOL's reputation for innovation and quality, this partnership aligns perfectly with Chill Mini Splits mission to deliver highly energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that can be installed without needing costly professional contractors. MRCOOL's reliable, and user-friendly HVAC solutions help customers nationwide save money on energy and install costs.“We're thrilled to join forces with MRCOOL.”“Their commitment to quality and sustainability mirrors our own, and we're excited to bring their cutting-edge mini-split systems to our customers.”, the Chill Mini Splits CEO says.Mini-split systems from MRCOOL offer advanced features such as smart home compatibility, ultra-quiet operation, and superior energy efficiency. Customers shopping at ChillMiniSplits can now enjoy these benefits along with fast shipping and exceptional customer support.To celebrate the partnership, Chill is offering a limited-time discount on all MRCOOL mini split systems. Shoppers can save 5% on purchases made before March 1st, 2025.For more information about the partnership and available products, visit .

Tyler Ruby

Chill Mini Splits

+1 888-231-8920

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.