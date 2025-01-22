عربي


Man Injured After Being Hit With Bat During Cricket Game In Central Kashmir's Budgam


1/22/2025 3:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man sustained injuries after being hit with a bat by unknown boys during a cricket game in Waragam, Beerwah area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday evening.

A Police source said that the man was playing cricket when some unknown boys hit him with a bat, causing serious injuries.

The injured has been identified as Abdul Gani, a resident of Dreygam Khansahab, Budgam, reported news agency JKNS.

He was referred to DH Budgam, and was later shifted to JVC Hospital Srinagar for advanced medical care, source added.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation.

