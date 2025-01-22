Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q4 2024 Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 January 2025: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q4 2024 results

Borregaard will report fourth quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 07:00 CET. A announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .

A presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Carnegie Norway, Fjordalléen 16, Oslo. We welcome you to attend physically – if so, please register by e-mail to ... . The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

