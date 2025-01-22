Türkiye, Slovakia enhance economic collaboration, explore joint project opportunities

(MENAFN) Türkiye and Slovakia are enhancing their economic cooperation and exploring joint project opportunities that can benefit both nations, as stated by Slovakia's Deputy Prime and Minister Denisa Sakova. Speaking at the Türkiye-Slovakia Roundtable Business People Meeting, which also included Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Sakova emphasized the event's goal to strengthen and deepen business relations between the two countries.



Sakova pointed out that Türkiye is one of Slovakia’s top 10 business partners and mentioned that several Slovak companies have already established a presence in Türkiye. She expressed her satisfaction with the progress made through the countries' Joint Economic and Trade Committee, which serves as a key platform for boosting bilateral trade and collaboration. The committee plays a significant role in fostering stronger economic ties between the two nations.



“We are here today to deepen cooperation and create a framework for developing more intensive economic relations,” Sakova said, noting that representatives from various Slovak industries participated in the meeting to explore direct business links. This reflects both countries' commitment to expanding their economic partnership.



One area of particular focus is the energy sector, with Slovakia aiming to collaborate with Türkiye as the latter looks to invest €170 billion (USD176.6 billion) by 2040 to meet its Net Zero Initiative targets. Sakova highlighted Slovakia’s expertise in hydroelectric and nuclear energy, positioning her country as an ideal partner to help Türkiye achieve its ambitious energy goals.

