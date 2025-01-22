Trump intends to fulfill promise of swiftly ending war in Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President Donald will aim to fulfill his promise of swiftly ending the war in Ukraine, but he will not do so by demanding Ukraine's total surrender to Russia, as reported by Dmitry Suslov, who is a member of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, in an interview with a Russia news agency.



Trump, who took office on Monday, has consistently stated his intention to resolve the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy, although he has not offered many details, as well as suggesting negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.



Suslov, who is also the deputy director for world economy and international politics at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, explained that “support for Ukraine is no longer a key priority for the US.”



“Trump’s focus isn’t on backing Ukraine as an anti-Russian proxy, but rather on ending the conflict as quickly as possible to redirect resources toward confronting China,” he further mentioned.



Simultaneously, Suslov pointed out that it remains “unlikely that the US would allow Kiev to suffer a devastating defeat or would agree to Kiev’s capitulation” as “everyone would immediately use it against Trump, painting him as weak.”

