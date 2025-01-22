Just Like Father Donald Trump, Youngest Son Barron Trump To Launch Luxury Real Estate Company What To Know About Firm
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump's youngest son, is reportedly planning to launch a luxury Real estate company along with his two business partners.
Barron briefly incorporated his business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming last July. However, the company was dissolved just four months later, according to a Newsweek report.
The company is scheduled to be relaunched in spring 2025. It had listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as its principal address, according to a New York Post report.
