Fans Are Calling Super Bowl LVI Half-Time Performance The Best Of All Time

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The short medley performance saw Dre joined by Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and even 50 Cent, who quite literally dropped in from the ceiling unannounced to perform 'In Da Club'.

As well as that, we saw performances of 'Lose Yourself, 'Next Episode', 'California Love', 'Alright', amongst others.

It left many people out of breath, saying that it's the finest performance they've ever seen in the middle of the NFL's showpiece final.

One person tweeted:“Best halftime show ever, it's over”

Another said:“This halftime show is like when you put on your throwback playlist. Best halftime shows in years.”

A third said:“THIS IS THE BEST HALFTIME SHOW EVER”.

The show was particularly poignant because it also represents a hometown show for Dr. Dre, as well as Snoop Dogg and Kendrick, who are all natives of Southern California, where the SoFi Stadium is located.

When the line-up was announced, Dre said:“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,

“I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

