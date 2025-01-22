New Aid Package, Security Guarantees: Presidents Of Ukraine, Finland Meet In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb steps to bring about a just peace and security guarantees.

This was reported by the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

“Thank you for the latest package of sanctions against the shadow fleet, for many of your concrete steps, for all the aid packages and support for our people,” the Head of State said.

The key topics of the meeting were strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram

As noted, all these steps are necessary to bring about a just and lasting peace, which is a common goal of Ukraine and Finland, and the invitation of our country to join NATO is a key and most effective guarantee of security.

“We will continue to support Ukraine. There is no question about it. This is all about your independence, your sovereignty and your territorial integrity. We admire what you are doing,” the Finnish President emphasized.

According to the OP, Zelensky and Stubb discussed the preparation of the 27th aid package and Ukraine's current military needs. Particular attention was paid to investments in domestic drone production, in particular according to the Danish model, and the development of defense-industrial cooperation.

The presidents also agreed on the dates of their next meetings.

As Ukrinform previously reported , Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Davos and discussed continued support for Ukraine.

Photo: OP