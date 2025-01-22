Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Continues To See Great Response From Visitors Across Venues

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st January 2025, New Delhi- Bharat Mobility Global 2025 continued to see remarkable participation from auto enthusiasts, students and the public in general on the second day of the week.



SIAM organized the 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility (ISTEM), at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today. The discussion was centered on the theme "Future-Ready Solutions: Road to Carbon Neutralization", and aimed at advancing sustainable mobility, bringing together various eminent speakers and dignitaries. The served as a collaborative platform to discuss innovative strategies, solutions, and frameworks for achieving carbon neutrality in the mobility sector.



The Nasscom Mobility Tech Pavilion at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 brought together industry leaders from the automotive, technology, and mobility sectors, along with global Engineering Research & Development heads and academia. The pavilion emphasized on key themes such as sustainable mobility, and robust cybersecurity for connected vehicles, positioning India as a frontrunner in shaping the future of mobility.



The Mercedes Benz India pavilion welcomed eminent Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill and rising Bollywood actor Vedang Raina at Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2025. The star-studded presence drew attention, creating an exhilarating atmosphere at the pavilion. Mercedes outdoor pavilion showcased an all-electric version of the Mercedes G-Class, the G 580, which captured attention with its G-Turn maneuver.



Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan made a special appearance at the Maruti Suzuki India Limited pavilion today, adding to the glamour and excitement at the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2025. This was a part of Maruti Suzuki India Limited's announcement of appointing Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for the Brezza, launching an exciting new campaign, "More Power to Your Play."



At the steel pavilion, ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel India showcased their products and innovations such as the H Frame, Double Door Ring, Battery Pack Solution, and much more.



At Tyre expo 2025, brands such as Michelin, JK Tyre, and MRF attracted visitors with their creative setups. Michelin captivated visitors with their Play Zone, where attendees could race against each other on a digital console. MRF ZLX setup a picture booth, where visitors could take a seat at the tyre shaped chair and click their pictures with a digital version of MRF's brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. While the Formula 4 car at the JK Tyre stall was stealing the show and igniting the imagination of race enthusiasts across age groups.



This state-of-the-art exhibit featured transformative solutions shaping the future of transportation, from contributors like Bosch, HCLTech, Tata Elxsi, KPIT, QuestGlobal, and Capgemini, alongside other startups and mobility service providers.



'The Components Show' at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi concluded today on a high note, highlighting India's evolving automotive ecosystem and progress toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Highlights of the past days include the unveiling and showcasing of innovative products and solutions, ranging from DGMS-compliant safety technologies by Novus Hi-Tech to revolutionary Paint Protection Films by ALP Group, advanced EV solutions by BorgWarner, and ParaSafe's groundbreaking Jacket and Jeans designed specifically for motorcyclists, delivery personnel, and high-risk users, representing a transformative leap in personal safety and mobility.



The third day of the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility Infrastructure Show also saw remarkable participation, from the industry stakeholders as well as from the visitors.



A series of Insightful discussions on the future of urban air mobility (UAM) in India and the CE Industry Driving Progress and Growth were organized today at Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The International Conference on Air Mobility focused on the theme“Aerial Evolution: Shaping Tomorrow's Urban Air Mobility” brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and global industry experts and iCEMA in association with the Ministry of Heavy Industries hosted the 3rd CE Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit.





About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025



Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be a landmark event uniting the entire Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem under one roof. Scheduled from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, across three premier venues-Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The inauguration at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was done by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. The expo is spanning over 200,000 square meters, featuring 1,500+ exhibitors and attracting over 500,000 visitors. Organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII, the event brings together key players from sectors including automotive manufacturing, e-mobility, construction equipment, battery technology, urban mobility, and software innovation, offering a comprehensive showcase of India's mobility value chain. Distinguished by its nine concurrent shows, 20+ conferences, and exclusive pavilions on sustainability, decarbonization, and technology, Bharat Mobility highlights cutting-edge advancements while fostering collaborations. Visitors can register free of charge through dedicated mobile apps, making the event a must-attend for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.





About EEPC



EEPC India, established in 1955, is the premier trade and investment promotion organization for the Indian engineering sector, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Over its 69-year history, EEPC has played a pivotal role in driving India's engineering exports, growing from a modest $10 million in 1955 to USD 109.32 billion in FY 2023-24. It is recognized as a model Export Promotion Council (EPC) by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. With a membership base of approximately 9,500, predominantly MSMEs, EEPC India facilitates global business integration through activities like Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), Reverse BSMs, and participation in international exhibitions. Flagship events such as the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) and the Indian Engineering Exhibition (INDEE) showcase India's engineering capabilities globally. Committed to advancing industry standards, EEPC India supports technology upgrades, engages with policymakers, and provides insights through reports and studies, including the Export Strategy Paper 2023, outlining a roadmap to achieve USD 300 billion in engineering exports by 2030.

